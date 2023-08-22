The impossible has become possible in the NFL preseason, as the Baltimore Ravens suffered a 29-28 defeat Monday night on the road to the Washington Commanders. While it was just a preseason game without any meaningful impact on Baltimore's future, the Ravens always got extra attention in such outings because of their undefeated run. The team entered Monday riding a 24-game win streak in the preseason, but that's history now, with the Commanders putting an end to it.

And of course, it's got X (formerly Twitter) buzzing with reactions.

Here's Barstool Sports putting some context to how much time has gone byt between the two recent losses of the Ravens in the preseason.

Before tonight, the last time the Ravens lost a pre-season game

– Tom Brady was facing a 4 game suspension for Deflate Gate

– Eddie Lacy was a potential 1st overall pick in Fantasy

– Lamar Jackson was a Freshman at Louisville

– Joe Flacco was elite

Meanwhile, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III gave Commanders QB Jake Fromm props for the latter's steady play in the clutch.

“Jake Fromm State Farm was NOT a good neighbor and made plays down the stretch to end the Ravens’ preseason 24 game winning streak,” Griffin shared.

The Commanders leaned on the strong performances of their quarterbacks, particularly Fromm and Sam Howell, who established the tone early for Washington. Howell went 19 of 25 for 188 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, while Fromm connected on 10 of his 16 throws for 91 passing yards and a touchdown.

More reactions to the shocking fall of the Ravens' preseason dynasty:

