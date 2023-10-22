The Washington Commanders have a really strong receiver in Terry McLaurin, one who according to some does not get enough credit for how good he is. Terry McLaurin recently spoke about how he sells his routes to the defender, and how he takes the skill of making it appear as he is running a “go” route from Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

“I have to put the fear in them that I'm going to run by them,” McLaurin said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “I feel like that's why I'm always so adamant about getting plays up that allow me — whenever it's crossers, vertial, go routes, posts — to put the defender in a situation where he's like: ‘Shoot, now I'm in chase mode. I have to chase him, whether he goes inside, outside, vertical.' That puts it at my advantage because it forces him to maybe even play a little bit more soft. He can't be aggressive. If I miss, he's going to run away.”

The Commanders sit at 3-3 on the season heading into a game against the New York Giants, and McLaurin has been a key target for quarterback Sam Howell, who is in his first season as the full-time starter for the team. If the Commanders want to make the playoffs, they will have to get a win against a 1-5 Giants team that they have struggled to beat in recent memory.

It will be interesting to see if McLaurin uses the skills he takes from Cooper Kupp to succeed on Sunday.