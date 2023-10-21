The NFL trade deadline is coming up, and the Washington Commanders could be one of the teams that is involved before the October 31 deadline halts all activity. Defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat are among those who may be moved by Washington.

According to a published report in The Athletic, the Commanders have made calls to check the environment and desire that opposing teams have for both players. The Commanders bring a respectable 3-3 record into their Week 7 game with the Giants in New York, and they appear to have a reasonable chance of earning a spot in the playoffs.

Despite that, Young or Sweat could be moved if the Commanders get a good enough offer. The defensive line is the team's greatest strength, so it might not make sense to lessen that group's overall ability. However, the thinking among the Washington front office is that if one of those players is moved, the Commanders could gain strength in another area that is lacking.

The other point is that the Commanders could change directions and hold onto two of their key pass rushers as they fight for a playoff spot. They could also move future assets for additional players who could help them drive towards the postseason.

Chase Young appears to be rounding into solid form after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons for the Commanders. He has 11 tackles, 3.0 sacks and 7 quarterback hits in 5 games this season. Sweat is on track for his first double-digit sack total. He has 4.5 sacks, 20 tackles and 9 quarterback hits through 6 games.