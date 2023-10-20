Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders are preparing for a Week 7 battle with their NFC East rival New York Giants. But while the Giants may be deadline with a myriad of injuries, Rivera is still preparing the Commanders for an intense fight.

New York has been ravaged across their offensive line. It got so bad the Giants were forced to sign Justin Pugh – who virally came ‘straight off the couch‘ – and play him at left tackle. Still, Rivera knows how feisty NFC East matchups can be. He isn't taking the Giants lightly in Week 7, via John Keim of ESPN.

“To think they're just going line up and open the door is crazy,” Rivera said. “These guys are professionals, doesn't matter what the record is. Divisional games bring a little something extra.

Heading into Week 7, the Giants have Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, John Michael Schmitz and Matt Peart on their injury report. And that's just at offensive line. New York will be hard pressed to keep whichever quarterback is under center upright in the pocket. Daniel Jones missed Week 6 due to a neck injury.

Washington's defense doesn't need any extra help getting to the quarterback. Their 19 sacks are tied for fifth-most in the league. No matter who is on the offensive line in front of them, Rivera wants his lineman to get through.

The Commanders enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record. As they look to stay afloat in the AFC East, any win against a division rival is crucial. Ron Rivera knows that any team can win on any given day in the NFL and is ensuring his Commanders don't lose track of the task at hand.