The Washington Commanders traded star defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The Commanders reportedly received a third-round pick in return for the 24-year-old defender, a return that led to no shortage of reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

Commanders called out for Chase Young trade return

“EVERYONE PRESS VETO,” one user wrote.

“The #49ers have acquired Chase Young and Trent Williams from the #Commanders in trades… The Commanders have gotten back two third round picks in total… yikes. Kyle Shanahan used to be Washington’s offensive coordinator, now he’s their Owner,” JPAFootball shared.

“Leonard Williams got a return of a second and a fifth round pick for the #Giants. For Montez Sweat and Chase Young, the #Commanders received a second and a third round pick. Having a GREAT GM like Joe Schoen makes a worlds difference,” MLFootball added.

“The Giants got more for 30 year old Leonard Williams than the Commanders got for 24 year old Chase Young,” another fan wrote.

The decision to trade Chase Young and Montez Sweat surely wasn't an easy one. However, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders made moves that they believe will benefit their future.

“I was told Washington ownership had a strong hand in deciding to deal both Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Many in the building wanted to keep them because they believe in this team but in the end, its about the future for the Commanders,” Russini reported.

The Commanders are currently 3-5. Nevertheless, this franchise is clearly rebuilding. Rebuilding will be a challenge given the return of their Chase Young and Montez Sweat trades though.

Perhaps Washington has a plan to make everything work out in the end. Right now, Commanders fans are likely frustrated with the results of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.