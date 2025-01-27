Even though Jayden Daniels set an NFL record, the Washington Commanders fumbled their way to a loss against the Eagles. And Terry McLaurin revealed the toughest part of the NFC Championship game loss, according to a post on X by Sam Fortier.

WR Terry McLaurin on the emotions in the Commanders locker room after the season-ending loss: “It’s just tough because this is a really close locker room.”

Saquon Barkley ran for a 60-yard touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage and finished with 118 yards and three scores, leading the Eagles to a 55-23 romp over the defenseless Commanders.

Commanders, WR Terry McLaurin come up short

The Commanders had their chances, but three fumbles turned into three Eagles touchdowns and they could not recover from the turnover deficit.

McLaurin said the Commanders had a close-knit group this season.

“Guys really care about one another,” McLaurin said. “We’ve put our heads down and worked our butts off all season. When you fall short, it’s really hard. And you know this locker room is not going to be the same next year. So you just try to cherish these moments together. This is a very unique group, but we just didn’t get it done today.”

Washington surprised the NFL by closing the regular season with five straight wins to reach the playoffs. Then the Commanders earned a road win over the Buccaneers.

They followed up with a shocking 45-31 victory over the No. 1 seed Lions in the Divisional Round. But all of those good feelings evaporated in a blowout loss.

“Man, it’s hard,” McLaurin said. “Especially when you know your season’s over with, and you were one away from being to your goal, which was a Super Bowl. Especially when you go out like that. We felt like we were better than that. But at the end of the day, they made the plays to win the game.”

Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn said he agreed with McLaurin, according to Sports Illustrated.

“These are hard moments (in a) competitor's life,” Quinn said. “The second thing that I said to 'em was savor this time with their teammates. They've created something together, this brotherhood that's second to none. Not every locker room's the same year to year. So I wanted to make sure they took a few minutes to know what they have created here.

“And hopefully that's the type of style and energy that we want to play for years to come. It's a fantastic group. I've had an absolute blast coaching these guys, man They're some real competitors.”