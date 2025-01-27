The Washington Commanders' ride in the NFL playoffs has come to an end on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles proved to be too much to handle for Jayden Daniels and company, who suffered a 55-23 road loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Despite their loss, the Commanders have plenty of reasons to feel good about their future. For one, there's Daniels, who also just set a new NFL rookie record with his first pass in the Eagles game.

Daniels entered the meeting with the Eagles with 554 passing yards through Washington's first two games in the playoffs. In his first successful pass attempt against Philadelphia, Daniels broke Russell Wilson's record of 572 passing yards in the 2012 season's postseason when he was still with the Seattle Seahawks, as pointed out by Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports.

Wilson passed for 385 yards in the divisional round of that playoffs against the Atlanta Falcons after tossing 187 passing yards in a wild-card round meeting with the then-Washington Redskins.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels makes history despite loss to Eagles

Daniels made his NFL playoffs debut in the wild-card round versus NFC South division winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which the former LSU Tigers signal-caller racked up a total of 268 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 24-of-35 passes.

He continued his success in the divisional round, where he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks on 22-of-31 pass completions against the Detroit Lions. In what turned out to be the final game of his first year as a pro, Daniels, who was taken second overall by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft, went 29-of-48 for 255 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Overall in the 2024 season's playoffs, Daniels made 822 passing yards and five touchdowns against just an interception for Washington, which earned a postseason ticket after going 12-5 in the regular season.

With Daniels at the helm of the offense on the field, the Commanders won their first game in the playoffs since a 2006 win in the wild-card round against the Bucs. Washington also came just a win away from making its first Super Bowl appearance since 1992 — eight years before Daniels was born.