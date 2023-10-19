Highly touted basketball prospect Cooper Flagg, who has received much interest from blue blood programs like Duke and UConn, is continuing to make waves as a high schooler. Flagg has visited both Duke and UConn in recent months and many believe that if he was eligible, he might be a lottery pick in the NBA right now, even at the age of 16.

In fact, one NBA scout sees a mix of several NBA All-Stars in Flagg's game.

“There is not many that come in the type of mold that he shows,” said the anonymous scout, per Jamie Shaw of On3. “He has a mixture of Giannis, Tatum, George, and Wagner all in one.”

At 6'8″, Cooper Flagg already boasts an impressive combination of size, speed, and shooting touch that make it easy to see where some of these comparisons come from. Perhaps the most interesting name in the scout's comparison is that of Franz Wagner, who has developed into an under the radar rising star for the Orlando Magic in recent seasons.

Cooper Flagg recently reclassified to the Class of 2024, meaning that he will play his presumably one season of college basketball in the 2024-25 season before he would be eligible to enter the NBA Draft.

Given the frequent highlights that Flagg was able to produce this summer, combined with the intangibles that he possesses, it's easy to see why several high profile programs would have interest. Flagg currently sits as the number one ranked prospect in the Class of 2024, per ESPN.

A commitment can be expected soon from the rising prospect.