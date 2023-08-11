Cooper Flagg, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, made plenty of noise this summer. He excelled during the Peach Jam, catching everybody's attention. Then, he got offers from a number of programs, including Texas, Duke, and Kansas, and also visited the Blue Devils this summer.

Now, Flagg is reclassifying from 2025 to 2024 in a major move, as he posted on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooper Flagg (@cooper_flagg)

Flagg averaged just 17.8 minutes per contest during his sophomore season at Montverde Academy, and next season should be a massive one for him. After his breakout at the Peach Jam, he heard from a ton of college programs and has offers so far from UConn, Texas, Duke, Kansas, Providence, Villanova, Michigan, UCLA, and plenty more. He finished the Peach Jam averaging 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks a game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Flagg also won MVP of the NBPA Top 100 camp, so he is drawing plenty of attention. Now, he will finish high school in 2024 and head for college, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, one in which he should be a top prospect.

Flagg's coach at Montverde, Kevin Boyle Jr., took to Twitter after the news broke and is clearly focused on winning this upcoming season in what will be Flagg's final season before going off to college.

‘Congrats to @Cooper_Flagg. Tagline for the season is officially #WinNow'

The future of the NBA is in good hands, and besides Cooper Flagg, prep stars such as AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are going to be fun to watch.