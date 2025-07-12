The Minnesota Twins are building momentum heading into the All-Star break. One day after Joe Ryan set a new ERA record for the Twins, Minnesota's offense showed up and took over on Saturday. Kody Clemens kicked things off against Michael Burrows in the second inning, tagging him with a three-run home run.

While admiring his work, Clemens rewarded Twins fans with a bat flip. His home run scored three of the six runs that kicked Burrows out of the game.

This bat flip from Kody Clemens 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ZTZwjkI66g — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Clemens has stepped up for the Twins this season. The second baseman was a early season addition from the Philadelphia Phillies who has settled in nicely into Minnesota's lineup. While Byron Buxton out-shone him by hitting for the cycle, Clemens made sure to give fans another reason to celebrate during the blowout win.

Completing a series sweep over the Pirates would be huge for the Twins. They are more than ten games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. However, Minnesota is three games out of one of the three AL wild card spots. Taking care of business against one of the league's bottom-feeders is crucial for the Twins.

For Clemens, Saturday marks his first excellent game in a while. The veteran has endured a rough stretch since the beginning of June. Minnesota hopes that his home run helps him get back on track after the All-Star break. After hitting the moon shot, Clemens' bat flip could be read as one of relief.

The second baseman has 12 home runs on the season, good for third on the team. While Buxton will represent the Twins in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, Clemens' contributions could be the team's key to success.

Minnesota faces an uphill climb heading into the second half of the season. The Twins need players like Clemens to keep up their hot streak if they want to make any noise in the playoffs.