2024 No. 1 basketball recruit Cooper Flagg has canceled his visit to Kansas, according to Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog.

Cooper Flagg, who reclassified to the 2024 class late this summer, previously had scheduled visits to basketball powers UConn, Kansas and Duke. He took his visit to UConn to see Dan Hurley and the defending national champions, and is scheduled to visit Duke the weekend of Oct. 20, according to Zagoria.

While on his UConn visit, Flagg was hosted by star big man Donovan Clingan, who he has family connections with. Both Flagg and Donovan Clingan's mother played basketball together in Maine. Flagg and Clingan posed together wearing their mother's jerseys while on the visit. Clingan's mother passed away due to cancer a couple of years ago, so it was surely an emotional moment.

Duke, which has long been viewed as the favorite to land Flagg, now has to just beat out UConn for him. It would be a big get for Jon Scheyer, who is entering his second year as head coach of the program after taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski.

Flagg is likely a one-and-done, and possibly a future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Duke has gotten many of these types of recruits before. UConn, despite being one of the most successful programs, usually does not swim in these waters. However, after winning a national championship, Dan Hurley has a lot of momentum.

It will be interesting to see what Flagg decides after taking his official visit to Duke, knowing that Kansas is now out of the picture.