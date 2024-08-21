The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful training camp this year. On Tuesday, they had a scary incident occur at their facility. Video shows a fire breaking out at the Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, according to Mike Doocy from Fox 4 Dallas.

The fire began as the late practices started on an adjoining field. A Cowboys spokesperson told NFL Network's Ian Rappaport “The issue was confined to a single room that was empty at the time. No injuries. OFD and PD handled the situation fast and very well.”

This adds to an eventful offseason for the Cowboys, who are trying to get Ceedee Lamb a new contract so he hits the field. Quarterback Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy are both on deals that expire after this season.

Expectations for Cowboys in 2024

As always, the expectations in Dallas are sky-high. After another early playoff loss, they have been given a very clear message that this is the last chance for this core. With McCarthy and Prescott potentially out after this season, the pressure is ratcheted up even more.

Now that the fire is taken care of, the focus can shift back to the Ceedee Lamb saga. The star wideout is negotiating a new deal in Dallas and the discussions have played out in the public eye. Owner and GM Jerry Jones recently said he is optimistic while fellow number 88 Dez Bryant says he deserves Justin Jefferson money.

As this season continues, the future of the Cowboys will be a big discussion point. Despite making the playoffs each of the past three seasons, they still haven't made the NFC Championship Game. While the current conversation centers on Lamb, next year's could center on a rookie quarterback and a new coach.

Thankfully, the fire at the Dallas Cowboys training camp facility was taken care of and no one was injured. The attention shifts back to the field, where the Cowboys are under even more pressure than usual.