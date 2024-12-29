The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles has always been fierce, but one Eagles fan took things to a new level before Sunday’s Week 17 divsional showdown. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shared a particularly biting exchange during an interview on 105.3 The Fan, recounting how the fan sarcastically quipped, “Keep doing the job you’re doing this year.”

For a season that has already seen its fair share of disappointments, this jab seemed to capture the sentiment of Cowboys critics, those enjoying their downfall, and even some disheartened fans. At 7-8 and officially eliminated from playoff contention, Dallas sits third in the NFC East—well below the expectations set for the team at the start of the season. Add to that the prolonged absence of star quarterback Dak Prescott, and the struggles of 2024 have only been magnified.

As if foreshadowing the chaos to come, the game kicked off in disastrous fashion for the Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush, filling in for the injured Prescott, threw a pick-six to Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the team’s very first drive. Gardner-Johnson snagged the errant pass and sprinted into the end zone, giving the Eagles an early 7-0 lead and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

It was a moment that felt almost scripted—an Eagles fan taking a pregame verbal shot at Jones, followed by the Cowboys immediately living up to the criticism on the field. The mishap not only gave the Eagles early momentum but also underscored the season-long issues that have plagued Dallas.

Despite the rough start, at the time of this article's writing the, Cowboys managed to respond with a touchdown of their own, tying the game at 7-7. However, the damage from the pick-six loomed large, setting the tone for what promised to be another uphill battle for the struggling team.

The roast from the Eagles fan and the early interception symbolize the frustrations of Cowboys fans this season. From inconsistent performances to injuries and dashed playoff hopes, 2024 has been a year to forget for America’s Team. For Jerry Jones, it’s likely a moment of reflection—and maybe even a little humility—as he prepares for a pivotal offseason.

If nothing else, the verbal jab serves as a reminder of the intensity of this rivalry, where even off-the-field barbs can hit as hard as the action on the gridiron.