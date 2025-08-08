The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their first season where Deion Sanders won't be the head coach of his son, Shedeur, or two-way phenom Travis Hunter. With both players in the NFL, Sanders realizes that the program will have to play differently without his son or Hunter on the roster.

Sanders, who is 57 years old, admitted as much while talking with media members, claiming Colorado is going to have to “win differently” next season, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. The Buffaloes' head coach has high expectations for his team, as he believes they can improve upon last season's 9-4 record.

“The next phase is we're going to win differently, but we're going to win,” Deion Sanders said. “I don't know if it's going to be the Hail Marys at the end of the game, but it's going to be hell during the game, because we want to be physical and we want to run the heck out of the football.”

Deion Sanders went on to explain how things will feel differently without his son, Shedeur, playing for him. Regardless, the Colorado head coach fully believes his team can remain competitive in the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer shared his support for Shedeur Sanders now that he is in the NFL. Especially with his son preparing to play in the preseason.

“A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching like a game, and that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it,” Deion Sanders said about Shedeur. “He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don't get covered in, you know, all the rhetoric in the media. Some of the stuff is just ignorant. Some of it is really adolescent, he far surpasses that, and I can't wait to see him play.”

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to begin the new season with an August 29 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It'll be a nice first test for his team, as Sanders navigates Colorado without his son or Travis Hunter.