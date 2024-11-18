The Dallas Cowboys 2024 campaign has been miserable to say the least, but they still have to play their final eight games before they can fully put this nightmare of a season behind them. And ahead of their Week 11 contest against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, the team made one final move involving star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the Cowboys Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which was the unofficial end of their 2024 campaign. With their playoff hopes fading, and Prescott's injury being more serious than expected, he has opted to undergo season-ending surgery, and the team confirmed that his campaign was over on Monday afternoon when they placed him on injured reserve.

“Cowboys officially placed QB Dak Prescott on injured reserve and signed DB Josh Butler from the practice squad ahead of tonight’s game vs. the Texans,” Adam Schefter of ESPN posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn attention to 2025 campaign

While the Cowboys have obviously dealt with their fair share of injuries, they have been a mess on both sides of the ball this season. Prescott didn't exactly help the offense out this season, as he turned the ball over 12 times (eight interceptions, four fumbles) in his eight games played, which pretty much canceled out his 1,978 passing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Prescott is going to have to be better moving forward for the Cowboys if they are going to reach their goal of winning a Super Bowl with him as their quarterback, but for the time being, his main focus is going to be getting healthy after suffering a pretty brutal hamstring injury. Cooper Rush has taken over under center for the time being in Prescott's absence, and he will be looking to turn in a much better performance in Week 11 after his horrific outing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.