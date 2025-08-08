The Indiana Fever lost big to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night, 95-60. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas recorded another triple-double against Indiana, but that was not the biggest news from the game. Both Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson left the game with injuries and didn't return. Without Caitlin Clark on the floor due to a groin strain, Indiana did not stand a chance.

In the aftermath of the game, the Fever's doctors got to take a more extensive look at both players. Unfortunately, neither injury was better than the team feared. According to ESPN's Alexa Phillippou, both Colson and McDonald's 2025 seasons are over with a torn ACL and a foot injury, respectively. The injuries leave Kelsey Mitchell as the only remaining point guard.

According to Philippou, the injuries put Indiana in a tough spot. The Fever traveled back home ahead of their game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. Unfortunately, league rules prevent Indiana from adding players to hardship contracts until after the game.

The Fever entered the season with sky-high expectations. However, injuries to Clark and others have derailed their momentum. That, combined with DeWanna Bonner's surprise exit from Indiana, has given the Fever all they can handle in 2025. Despite that, Indiana is still a couple games above .500 and are in the playoff mix.

While Colson nor McDonald matter nearly as much to the Fever's success as Clark does, they are important pieces. Without them on the floor, Indiana head coach Stephanie White has to get creative with how she staggers her stars' minutes. Clark will likely have to split time with Mitchell in order to for the offense to operate.

Despite the terrible injury news, the Fever's season isn't over just year. Indiana anxiously awaits Clark's return from injury, hoping that she can lead them to the promised land. The superstar has missed a good chunk of the season with injury, giving Indiana fans hope that they have yet to see their team play at its best.

Unfortunately, the Fever's best is now unattainable without Colson or McDonald on the floor.