Justin Fields is in a new uniform this season, and he's already turning heads with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Fields has been able to take advantage of more opportunities at training camp with Russell Wilson dealing with injury, and Smith sees the potential that the young quarterback has.

“He’s a dangerous football player with the ball in his hands,” Smith said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It allows you to get creative. Maybe you change up a little bit of a defensive game plan for him. Certainly he adds a different element.”

Fields has been running with the first team for training camp, and Smith says that he's operating the offense and the threat that he brings with his arms and legs can throw off opposing defenses.

Justin Fields is standing out at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

Justin Fields is raising a few eyebrows during training camp, and the Pittsburgh Steelers might have a quarterback battle when Russell Wilson returns from his calf injury. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is impressed with what Field is doing on the field and is surprised by what he's seen.

“I love his professionalism, his consistent approach to work, he's got an even-keel demeanor that's good for leadership,” Tomlin said on NFL Network. “And I've been surprised by his athleticism to be quite honest with you. I've seen video, obviously, but to see it up close and personal every day, he's a special athlete, man. He can do a lot.”

With Fields in a new situation, many fans should be excited about what they'll see from him in the present and the future. When he was with the Chicago Bears, Field showed some flashes of promise but wasn't able to live up to the hype due to the constant changes to the offense. In 2023, Fields threw for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and rushed for 657 yards for four touchdowns, but the feeling was that he could do way more.

This season, Fields will be under a solid offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, who will be able to put him in positions to succeed in the air and on the ground as a rushing quarterback.

The Steelers have two promising quarterbacks heading into the season, but Wilson may have a slight edge over Fields due to his experience. It will be good for Fields to play behind a quarterback like Wilson since they share the same skill set, and when it's time for him to step up on the field, it should be an easy fit for the offense. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see of Tomlin ever makes a decision to switch quarterbacks.