Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors reached a fever pitch on Monday. Reports indicated that the San Francisco 49ers receiver was more likely to be traded than sign an extension at this point. Aiyuk trade ideas began being floated soon after. However, those ideas may soon become a reality.

The 49ers have reportedly agreed to trade frameworks with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots involving Aiyuk, according to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco. Maiocco notes that the ball is now in Aiyuk's court as the deals are dependent on him agreeing to contract terms.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders were also in discussions, according to Maiocco. However, the Steelers are reportedly not interested in meeting San Francisco trade demands. Furthermore, the Commanders have removed themselves from the Aiyuk sweepstakes.

How Brandon Aiyuk trade could play out

During this process, the 49ers allowed Brandon Aiyuk to speak with other teams about a new contract. The Browns and Patriots reportedly presented the best contract proposals to the San Francisco pass catcher. Additionally, the trade proposals have already been accepted by the 49ers.

The specifics of each proposal are not clear at this time. However, Maiocco notes that the 49ers are likely to acquire a veteran wide receiver and a package of draft picks. Cleveland could include veteran Amari Cooper if they were to acquire Aiyuk. On the other hand, the Patriots could send Kendrick Bourne back to San Francisco if they win the sweepstakes.

A trade certainly seems likely at this time. However, Maiocco notes that a trade is not the only outcome. He reports that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers if a long-term deal with Cleveland or New England is not reached.

Aiyuk and the 49ers have not had constructive contract talks for a while now. He is under contract as of now, though. He is scheduled to make north of $14 million for the 2024 NFL season. Additionally, the San Francisco pass catcher has reported to training camp but is not expected to practice without a new contract.

Aiyuk was named a second-team All-Pro a year ago. He caught 75 passes for 1342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. The former first-round pick helped the 49ers make the Super Bowl in a losing effort to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receivers such as DJ Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Justin Jefferson have received big paydays this summer. Aiyuk is likely looking to be paid comparable to if not more than those names. It'll certainly be interesting to see which team pays up for the 26-year-old star pass catcher.