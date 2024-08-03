The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of an intriguing contract impasse with their star running back, Alvin Kamara. Despite the ongoing negotiations, Kamara’s preparation and participation with the team have not been hindered, indicating his commitment to the upcoming season.

The Saints have significant plans for Kamara, anticipating a return to his peak performance levels and leveraging his versatile skill set within their evolving offensive scheme.

Kamara, known for his dual-threat capabilities both as a runner and a receiver, is a critical component of the Saints' offensive strategy. Head coach Dennis Allen emphasized Kamara's adaptability and fit within the new offensive system, expressing optimism about Kamara’s potential to excel.

“He's really embraced the change in the offense,” Allen noted. “It fits his running style.”

As Kamara aims to achieve his first 1,000-yard rushing season, his role in the Saints' offense is projected to be expansive. His ability to make explosive plays and contribute significantly in both the running and passing game positions him as a key asset in the team's pursuit of success this season.

The crux of the contract impasse revolves around the final two years of Kamara's current contract, which was renegotiated prior to the 2020 season. The deal, running through the 2025 season, includes a substantial $22.4 million in non-guaranteed salary for 2025, creating a financial strain for both the player and the organization.

Negotiations between the Saints and Kamara’s representation have been ongoing, but no agreement has been reached thus far. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has been tight-lipped about the specifics, opting not to influence negotiations through media channels. “I don't want to get into those kinds of conversations. It's nothing new. It's nothing about him,” Loomis stated. “If I have something to say, I say it directly to the agents and the player.”

Despite the contract uncertainties, Kamara reported to training camp and is expected to participate fully. His presence was confirmed by Dennis Allen, who stated that Kamara is healthy and there are no plans for him to sit out practice due to the contract issue. “Having him out here, having him practice and having him work, I think that's beneficial for all of us,” Allen said. “Obviously with the new system and the new offense, that's important.”

Kamara's commitment to the team was further highlighted as he participated in the conditioning test and rejoined the team's offseason activities, reflecting his professional approach amid the ongoing contract discussions.

Kamara’s current contract places him at a team-high $18.5 million salary cap figure for this year. With a cap figure of $29 million in the final year of his deal, largely due to the non-guaranteed base salary, the Saints face a pressing need to address his contract either this year or next.

Loomis acknowledged the broader context of financial negotiations within the organization, emphasizing the common sentiment among players regarding their compensation.

“I think one thing that you have to understand is that, I'm going to be conservative here. I'd say 50 percent of our organization – players, coaches, administrators, scouts – feel like they're underpaid and believe they deserve and want more money,” Loomis said. “How each of us respond to that and act accordingly…that's a personal issue. And so, I appreciate that he's here.”

Other updates from the New Orleans Saints aside from Alvin Kamara

In addition to Kamara's situation, the Saints are also navigating other roster challenges. Veteran right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss the season due to persistent knee cartilage problems dating back to the 2021 season. The Saints placed him on the season-ending reserve/physically unable to perform list, a move influenced by his knee's lack of response to offseason surgery.

Allen and Loomis both expressed their appreciation for Ramczyk's contributions and dedication, despite his ongoing injury struggles. “One of the things that doesn't get talked about is how often he went out there without being 100 percent. And just given everything he's got,” Loomis said.

Allen added, “I think we got to a point where it was pretty obvious, in terms of his mindset being able to play…once the player comes to the realization that, ‘Ah, I don't think I'm going to be ready,' then I think it just made sense for us to go ahead and make the move.”