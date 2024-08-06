The Philadelphia 76ers are entering one of the most exciting times in franchise history. Less than a year after trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, Philly landed star forward Paul George during the 2024 free agency period. The 76ers once received services from another forward who provided serviceable depth: Furkan Korkmaz. The 76ers traded Korkmaz to the Indiana Pacers in February of 2024, and Korkmaz released a heartfelt statement for Philly six months later.

“To the Sixers Family, “Korkmaz began on Instagram. “I didn't have a chance to say goodbye, but now I want to take a moment to do so. Thank you to the Sixers organization, to the amazing fans, and to my coaches and teammates. Your support and love have been incredible. I've made incredible friendships along the way, and I'm grateful for every moment spent on and off the court. We've shared so many good and tough times together. Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories and the journey. Now, a new chapter begins in my career.”

Furkan Korkmaz spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the 76ers. He joined the team in 2016 after they selected him with the 26th pick in that year's draft. Korkmaz did not see much action during his rookie year but developed a role with the team by his third season.

During the 2019-2020 season, Korkmaz averaged a career-high 9.8 points to go with a career-best 40.2 percent three-point shooting clip. He continued to provide stout production for Philly for two more years until his role began to diminish. After playing just 8.6 minutes per game in 2023-24, Korkmaz was traded to the Pacers as part of the 76ers' deal for Buddy Hield.

Philly holds a special place in Korkmaz's heart, as the fans hold a special place for him as well.

76ers look to get over the hump in 2024-25

Philadelphia has not escaped the second round of the playoffs during Joel Embiid's tenure with the team. In 2024, the Sixers took on the New York Knicks in the first round. But after fighting hard for six games, the Knicks beat the Sixers and ended their run early.

Philly hopes the trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George can finally help the team over the hump 2024-25. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the competitive Eastern Conference as another season approaches.