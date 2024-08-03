The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what is going to be a critical 2024 campaign for head coach Mike McCarthy, especially after their latest playoff disappointment earlier this year at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. And right now, there remains a cloud of confusion over the franchise after they failed to make any meaningful moves during the offseason despite owner Jerry Jones' pledge to go “all in”.

Naturally, there's the matter of the contract situations facing quarterback Dak Prescott along with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the latter of whom continues his holdout from Training Camp. But for now, the Cowboys must focus on the present. As is normally the case, there are already a handful of injuries they're dealing with, with the most notable setback taking the form of a torn ACL suffered by DE Sam Williams, ending his season before it even began.

Other Cowboys players dealing with physical ailments include TE Luke Schoonmaker, S Israel Mukuamu, LB Eric Kendricks, and LB Micah Parsons. Per reports, Parsons was limited in practice due to elbow soreness. Thankfully, the most recent update from head coach Mike McCarthy is positive.

Mike McCarthy provides a positive update on Micah Parsons

According to McCarthy, Parsons is back to a normal workload for Saturday's practice, and his absence yesterday was merely a precautionary measure. He clarified the status of Parsons during his media availability session per the official X feed of the Cowboys:

“He had good numbers yesterday, he hit his workload capacity,” McCarthy said. “Definitely, he can talk more if you guys like, but he'll take a normal load today, that's what he's scheduled for.”

In the meantime, Parsons is getting ready for what he's hoping will be an “interesting” year under new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, via the official Cowboys website: