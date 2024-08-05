Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in the history of the NFL. That is saying a lot, considering the high frequency of injuries in football. Smith, who played pro football for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders (then the Washington Redskins) fractured his right leg during a November game against the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL season.

Recently, Smith shared a picture of his surgically repaired right leg and it got NFL fans on the internet buzzing.

“They should rename the comeback player award the Alex Smith Comeback Player of the Year,” said X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) user @Rangers29AB.

“After he shattered his tibia and fibula and got an infection after the surgery which caused them to operate again. The E60 Presents episode ESPN did on him was good” – @Lynz_b22

“He's lucky to be even walking by the looks of it. Blessings to A Smith” – @IamEliRacks

“The fact that this man went back out and played again on a leg like this…🤯” – @LionsBanter

“The fact he played after that isn’t appreciated enough. What a warrior!” – @NextProScouts

“He has attained God status in Kansas City for what he did here, how he helped Mahomes and what he went through in Washington..gets huge ovations at Arrowhead” – @GregoryLea1

“I shattered my tibia and snapped my fibula, and you wouldn’t even know it. His must’ve been way worse somehow.” – @CptAncapistan.

Alex Smith showed true courage with NFL comeback

That Alex Smith was able to get back to playing football in the 2020 season was something short of a miracle. The degree of his injury would have ended other players' careers, but Smith found a way to return to playing the incredibly physical sport after several operations and a long road back to full recovery.

It took an incredible level of will and courage for Smith to play again. His determination can also be highlighted by the fact that he continued to see action despite operating behind Washington's poor pass protection. In 2020, Washington was tied for second for most sacks allowed with 50. Smith was sacked 22 times in his final season in the NFL while also throwing for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Smith, who is now working as an NFL analyst at ESPN, was taken first overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the 49ers. During his time as a player in the NFL, he collected three Pro Bowl nods and won the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.