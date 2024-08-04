The last 12 months for Jim Harbaugh has been up and down and all around. After losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals to end the 2022 season, Harbaugh led Michigan to a national championship despite being suspended for the first three games by the university for recruiting violations and then another three games by the Big Ten amid a sign-stealing scandal of which staffer Connor Stalions was purportedly at the center.

Following an undefeated season and Michigan's first national title since 1997, Harbaugh, who coached four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, left Ann Arbor for the NFL by accepting the vacant head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers. And while Harbaugh will have little reason to leave the Chargers if the team can manage to win consistently, Harbaugh may not have the luxury to return to college football if it doesn't work out in L.A.

ESPN obtained a draft of the NCAA's notice of violations regarding the sign-stealing scandal, and in addition to new Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, some other current and former Michigan staff members are alleged to have committed ‘Level 1' violations, the most serious of violations. And Harbaugh is reportedly one of those former staff members.

“Harbaugh, who left Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national title in January, is accused of not cooperating because he denied the NCAA's request to view relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone,” ESPN's Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel wrote. “The draft says Harbaugh could face a ‘show-cause' restriction if he ever opts to return to college sports.

“The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season as a punishment for Michigan violating the conference's sportsmanship policy in relation to the impermissible scouting operation that was run by Stalions. The draft of allegations does not provide any evidence that Harbaugh was involved in Stalions' operation or that he knew it was going on. The draft states that Harbaugh failed to actively look for or evaluate ‘red flags.'”

What Jim Harbaugh said about the Michigan football scandal

Following Michigan's national title game victory over Washington, Harbaugh defended his team from the allegations of cheating.

“(The season) couldn't have gone better, it went exactly how we wanted it to go — to win every game,” Harbaugh said. “Off-the-field issues — we are innocent. We stood strong and tall because we knew we were innocent and I'd just like to point that out. These guys are innocent. (To) overcome that, it wasn't that hard because we knew we were innocent. So, that's really what I wanted to say, it went exactly as we wanted it to go. It went exactly as we wanted it to go.”

Whether Harbaugh ever faces punishment by the NCAA remains to be seen, but it appears like Michigan or at least some people related to the football program will at some point.