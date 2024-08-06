In the land of Big D, all news is large. Whether it’s a backup quarterback struggling to make plays or Dak’s contract situation, Cowboys fans are tuned in. And that’s the case as they await word on two players on the roster bubble who are trying to shine in the NFL preseason.

In that mix is tight end Peyton Hendershot, a third-year pro with only 15 NFL receptions on his resume. That’s part of the issue. Another problem is talented guys like Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, who hold first- and second-team positions in front of Hendershot. And then there’s the emerging John Stephens Jr., who seems to be leaving Hendershot behind.

Also, fullback Hunter Luepke might be able to handle the role of a smaller tight end in certain sets. That gives the Cowboys another reason to look away from Hendershot.

Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot struggling to keep up

Dallas got nice peformances from Jake Ferguson in 2023. He caught 71 passes for 761 yards and scored five touchdowns. It was good enough to earn Ferguson a Pro Bowl spot. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told athlonsports.com that Ferguson made the leap from rookie to second-year standout without a lot of trouble.

“I mean, you'd like to see all the guys make that jump,” McCarthy said. “But also, there's other variables and factors go into that. Number one, I think you got to get it done in the offseason and the weight room. I think it was a big part for Jake and have an understanding (of) what it takes to get through a full season. So now he's established himself as the lead guy in that room, and with that comes more challenges. But I just really love the path that he's been on since he's arrived here from Wisconsin.”

One area Ferguson hasn’t conquered is his playing weight. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds. According to atozsports.com, McCarthy told reporters the Cowboys are still working on the right fit for Ferguson.

“We use various components of information to make an educated decision,” McCarthy said. “The final conversation is with the player to ensure we're on the same page. Jake's a great example — he's had a lot of responsibility in both special teams and tight end. As his tight-end position has evolved, we want to be conscientious of the things he's done well early and how much of that is he going to do. Just really being in touch with the fact that it's a long year, I think he'd be the first to tell you that at the end of the last two years, he played a lot of ball and he struggled to keep his weight up.”

Who brings competition to Hendershot's doorstep?

As for Stephens, he missed last year because of a torn ACL in the preseason. But the undrafted free agent caught the staff’s eyes, including tight ends coach Lunda Wells. He told athlonsports.com that Stephens brings a lot of ability to the field.

“His biggest (attribute) is his athleticism and being able to stretch the field vertically,” Wells added. “He understands route details, how to get in and out of breaks and he's tough, which gives him the added ability to develop as a blocker for us. His skill set in the passing game is gonna be really good for us going forward, and I'm excited to get him back on the grass and get to work.”

Add it up and it appears Hendershot’s best bet to make the roster would be passing up Schoonmaker.

OG Josh Ball also in tough spot

Let’s be blunt. The Cowboys are loaded at the guard position. Zack Martin on the right side and Tyler Smith on the left are two of the NFL’s best. That means other guards have a tough road to make the 53-man roster.

And one of the players who runs the risk of falling short is Josh Ball, who stands 6-8 and weighs 304 pounds. The Cowboys spent a fourth-round pick on Ball in 2021. He appeared in 13 games in 2022, but hasn’t be able to get back on an NFL field since then.

Ball suffered a setback last year with a preseason injury that left him on the outside looking in for the entire 2023 campaign. He is trying to battle with T.J. Bass and others to earn a spot. Matt Waletzko could also be on the short end of the roster stick.

What about the future?

Maybe there’s hope down the line if Ball can somehow stick. That’s because Martin said earlier this year there’s a chance he won’t play beyond this season. That would create quite an opening as Martin has earned All-Pro honors in nine of his 10 NFL seasons.

Martin told dallasnews.com it’s definitely in his mind.

“I’m not saying 100%, but I think it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities,” Martin said. “And that’s one thing I don’t want to do. For myself, I don’t want to be thinking, ‘Oh, this is it. This is it.’ I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we’ll figure out what’s going on.”

Despite having guys like Martin and Smith, the Cowboys slipped in the Pro Football Focus offensive line rankings to No. 10 in the NFL. But there’s still enough competition to make the waters murky for Ball.