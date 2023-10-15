The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Chargers at Sofi Stadium on Monday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cowboys-Chargers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cowboys fell 42-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in an ugly game on Sunday Night Football. At first, everyone thought this was going to be a competitive game. But the Cowboys could not keep pace with the 49ers. Regrettably, Dak Prescott went 14 for 24 with 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions and took three sacks. Tony Pollard has rushed eight times for 29 yards but also fumbled the ball. Also, he caught four passes for 35 yards. Ceedee Lamb had four catches for 49 yards. Additionally, Jake Ferguson had three receptions for 28 yards. The Cowboys turned the ball over four times and committed six penalties while allowing four sacks. Moreover, they were 4 for 11 on third down.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week. Ultimately, they will look to pick up where they left off from Week 4 when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers are hoping for health.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 7-5. Also, they defeated the Chargers 20-17 in the last matchup in 2021. The Cowboys have won the last three road games against the Chargers.

Here are the Cowboys-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Dallas Cowboys: -1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers Week 6

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ESPN and ABC

TV: ESPN and ABC

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys want to put last week's game out of their memories. Thus, they need the offense to rebound after a poor performance last weekend. It all starts with Prescott and how he plays.

Prescott has passed for 1,061 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Therefore, he must avoid mistakes against the Chargers. Pollard has rushed 81 times for 340 yards and two touchdowns while catching 19 receptions for 96 yards. Meanwhile, Lamb has 27 receptions for 358 yards and one touchdown. Michael Gallup has 15 receptions for 180 yards. Also, Ferguson has 20 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown.

The defense will need to do much better. Significantly, Micah Parsons has 10 solo tackles and four sacks. Osa Odighizuwa has nine solo tackles and three sacks. Dorance Armstrong has five solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Demarcus Lawrence has seven solo tackles and two sacks. Stephon Gilmore has powered the secondary with 17 solo tackles and an interception.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if Prescott can evade mistakes and Pollard can find some open holes on the ground and through the air. Likewise, the defense must put in a better performance than they did against the 49ers.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The good news for the Chargers is they will likely get Austin Ekeler back. Thus, their offense will get a boost with their best player returning. Herbert also will be ready to go and torch a tough defense.

Herbert has passed for 1,106 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Ultimately, he has had a great season and hopes to continue it. Justin Kelley has not done a good job replacing Ekeler. Unfortunately, he has rushed 57 times for just 207 yards. Ekeler will come into this game with 16 rushes on 117 yards with one touchdown and four catches for 44 yards. Now, he hopes he can get back to the pace that saw him as one of the most electric players in the game. Keenan Allen has 35 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. Therefore, he hopes to keep the pace and find the endzone again against a tough defense that will look for redemption.

Joey Bosa may not play this week as he has missed several practices. Significantly, he has five solo tackles and three sacks. Morgan Fox has four solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Tuli Tuipulotu has 12 solo tackles and two sacks. Khalil Mack has been exceptional, with 14 solo tackles and six sacks. Ultimately, these players are the key to a good week from the defense.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game and Herbert can spread the ball effectively. Then, they need the defense to put some pressure on Prescott.

Final Cowboys-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys had one of the worst losses on Sunday Night Football. Thus, expect them to bounce back in a big way. The Chargers are a difficult team to beat. Regardless, the Cowboys cover the spread in this one on Monday Night Football.

