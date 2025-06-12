Even though the Phoenix Mercury took down the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, the WNBA didn't seem to do its due diligence. In a 2:20 video clip on X (formerly Twitter), the league posted a highlight compilation that left Kahleah Copper irate.

None of them included any of the Mercury's highlights. However, they included Paige Bueckers from the Wings and her 35-point barrage.

Still, Phoenix called them out on the social media platform, and posted their own highlights of the game. The WNBA's post also led to Copper calling the league out as well.

“Do better,” the tweet read.

Although the league has done a solid job of promoting specific players, it needs to do a better job of promoting teams. For instance, Alyssa Thomas returned for the Mercury after missing five games on Wednesday.

In 23 minutes, she had 11 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Satou Sabally had a 20-point and 10-rebound double-double. None of their highlights were in the WNBA's original tweet.

Not to mention, five players scored in double figures, and had some nifty moves putting points on the board.

Kahleah Copper and Mercury want the WNBA to be better

The Mercury are now 7-4 on the season, and made quick work of the Wings. They had a 16-point lead at some point and outscored Dallas every quarter.

Even though Bueckers had a career-performance, it wasn't enough. However, she had plenty of highlights within that specific reel by the WNBA.

It's to be expected. After all, it was her first game back from being in the concussion protocol, and then sustaining an illness.

At the end of the day, Phoenix doesn't have the flashiest brand of basketball. It's rooted in defense, chemistry, and shooting a ton of three-point shots.

Although they have a Top 5 defense, that alone might not be enough to market them well. Regardless of that, the trio of Thomas, Sabally, and Copper make a star-worthy and appealing watch for fans everywhere.