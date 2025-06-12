Back in April, LIV golfer Patrick Reed completed the Masters in Augusta and took in the damage from Hurricane Helene in the process. Two months later, he's on the green at the U.S. Open and in the annals of history. 

The interesting part about it was he was surprised. On the 4th hole, Reed unknowingly converted the illustrious albatross (i.e., double eagle). He hit the shot 286 yards from the fairway; it landed on the green and slowly rolled into the hole. 

He didn't release what he had done until someone told him, and his caddie was smiling before he did.

As a result, Reed is the fourth albatross in U.S. Open history. In the process, Reese officially became the first player to achieve such a feat since 2012, per Lukas Weese of The Athletic. 

The three other players were Chen Tze-chung (Oakland Hills, 1985), Shaun Micheel (Pebble Beach, 2010), and Nick Watney (Olympic Club, 2012). 

The U.S. Open is running from June 12-15 at the Oakmount Country Club in Oakmount, Pennsylvania. Currently, Reed is 16th and -2 through 7 holes. As far as history goes, Masters champion Rory Mcllroy could eclipse Ben Hogan for the most 10 top finishes in the U.S. Open. 

As for Reed, his journey to get to this point was treacherous at best. 

Patrick Reed's bumpy road to the U.S. Open 

This moment comes off the heels of a challenging time for Reed.

Last year, Reed was denied an appeal to reverse a $750 million lawsuit against the PGA, Golf Channel, and other media outlets for defamation. It all stems from Reed accusing the PGA and the media of conspiring to harm him, the LIV Golf tour, and his standing in the PGA. 

Reed claimed that the PGA and media denied him sponsorship opportunities and hurt his reputation. 

The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed due to Reed's failure to provide evidence that the media intentionally tried to defame him. 