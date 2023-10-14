The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for a spark to their NFL season. At 2-2 and 2nd in the AFC West, the Chargers are in a solid position, but they could use some momentum for their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The latest developments for LA's injury list could give them the push they need. Austin Ekeler, Justin Herbert, and Derwin James will all be active for Monday night's game, per Kris Rhim. Is this news enough for the Chargers to stop a vengeful Cowboys team?

The Chargers have something to prove to Dallas and the NFL

LA has had many close-call games this season. First, they barely lost to the offensive juggernaut Miami Dolphins in their season opener. Then, they were bested by the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. One of their most disappointing losses, however, came from the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are 1-4 and are a team the Chargers should have beaten.

Most recently, LA narrowly beat a Raiders team that sits toward the bottom of the AFC West. QB Justin Herbert threw for 167 yards and 1 interception. The Chargers know he is capable of more. His availability for Monday's game is great news.

In addition, Austin Ekeler provides much-needed depth for LA's running game, and Derwin James will provide support for the Chargers' defense. LA's defensive backs must be ready for the might of Dak Prescott, who comes off a disappointing gloss.

Prescott had a 3 interception performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Believe that he and the Cowboys will want to assert themselves against LA.

The Chargers have an opportunity to assert themselves as well. The availability of their injured players gives them a chance to come away with victory and push them higher in the AFC standings.