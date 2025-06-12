The Detroit Tigers are currently the best team in the American League, entering today with a record of 44-25 and leading the American League Central by a substantial margin.

Even with the great start, Detroit can still make some moves through its system. Hao-Yu Lee is the next star prospect the Tigers must call up in the 2025 MLB season to help increase their chances in the playoffs.

With Jackson Jobe out for the season, the Tigers have lost their best prospect for the 2025 season. Regardless, they still have some great players in the pipeline and one player who can certainly help down the stretch. Lee can be that guy, as the Tigers look to make a name for themselves in the American League pennant race.

It is still June, though, and there is plenty of time for Lee to simmer down in Triple-A. However, once August and September roll around, the urgency for extra help will be apparent. Lee is the next star prospect who will help the Tigers, especially when they are battling the powerhouses of the American League when it matters the most.

What Tigers prospect Hao-Yu Lee has done

The Philadelphia Phillies originally drafted Lee in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Taiwan. Then, they traded him to the Tigers for Michael Lorenzen. Since then, he has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Detroit system.

Lee had a great 2024 season, batting .298 with 12 home runs while also stealing 16 bases in 87 Double-A games. Later, he showed some future potential when he went off in Spring Training, hitting .481 while going 13-for-27 at the plate.

Lee is having a stellar season in Triple-A Toledo, batting .256 with four home runs and 23 RBIs with 28 runs scored. He also has seven stolen bases, showcasing his potential as a speedster on the basepaths.

Lee has shown that he can be a valuable asset to the team. Additionally, he is preparing to make an impact as the Tigers attempt to reach the World Series.

How Tigers prospect Hao-Yu Lee has ranked

Lee has ranked well among Tigers prospects and in the MLB. Before the season began, he ranked around ninth in the Tigers' system. Currently, he ranks around fourth in the Detroit system.

All the best players in the Tigers' prospect pool still need some experience in the minors, and it could be another season before they are ready. However, Lee can make an impact this season because he has shown steady improvement.

Lee certainly has a path to the majors. Yet, it is unlikely to be in a regular starting role. The Tigers currently have Gleyber Torres as their starting second baseman and Matt Vierling at third. Also, Javier Baez and Zach McInstry have alternated around third base and shortstop. Jace Jung is also around off the bench, meaning Lee might not get all the chances to start every day, yet.

MLB comparisons and what Hao-Yu Lee can bring to the Tigers' lineup

Lee projects as a utility player who can play three different positions. Significantly, some have projected him as a player who is similar to Jeff McNeil, Thairo Estrada, and Luis Rengifo.

Like those three, Lee is a contact hitter who does not strike out much. Moreover, he makes the pitchers work for every strike and every out. Once Lee is ready to come to the majors, he will be a tough hitter to get out and even harder off to catch on the basepaths.

The case for a call-up for star Tigers prospect Hao-Yu Lee

Lee can do two more months in the minors and get himself ready for the big leagues. When the time comes, Detroit will give Lee a chance, and it could be this season.

The Tigers will need speed off the basepaths. So far, McInstry is the only real threat on the basepaths, having swiped five bags. The Tigers are currently the worst team in the majors at stolen bases and stolen bases per game.

That puts them at a huge disadvantage when it comes to moving the runners and advancing players into scoring position. Also, it hurts them when they want to try and get a runner to score from second when a player hits a single to left or center field.

Even if Lee does not start regularly, he can be a valuable player down the stretch and in the MLB Playoffs. Assuming the Tigers are in the middle of a tight game against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, with the game tied, they will want someone to give them the edge.

Lee can be the player who gives them that edge to potentially score the run they otherwise would not be able to with the other players on their roster.