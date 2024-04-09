NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has maintained his belief that the Arizona Coyotes can remain in The Grand Canyon State. And recently, the team unveiled a new arena plan for a plot of land in North Phoenix near Scottsdale. However, not everyone is a fan of this proposal. In fact, one of the critics of this plan is Scottsdale mayor David Ortega.
Ortega wrote an op-ed for the Arizona Digital Free Press on Monday. In it, he detailed his opposition to the plan as it's currently laid out. In fact, he went as far as to say that the Coyotes plan is “unwelcome” as it is currently understood.
“The prospect of a rookie developer attempting to buy Arizona State Trust Land with absolutely no infrastructure on the Phoenix side of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road intersection at the doorstep of Scottsdale is not feasible, or welcome,” the Scottsdale mayor wrote for the Arizona Digital Free Press.
The Coyotes' current plan
The Coyotes have sought a permanent home since the end of the 2021-22 season. Arizona played in Gila River Arena beginning in 2003. However, the city of Glendale decided against renewing the team's lease. Beginning last season, the Coyotes have called Mullet Arena home. Mullett Arena is a 5000-seat rink on the campus of Arizona State University.
Last summer, the Coyotes had a plan to build a new arena and entertainment district in Tempe. It went to a public vote, but unfortunately, the plan was shot down. This added even more uncertainty to the team's future in the state of Arizona. This new arena in North Phoenix is to be privately funded, as was Tempe plan.
The Coyotes announced their intention to win an auction for the land in North Phoenix. Their current plan is to build an arena and entertainment district on this land. For hockey games, this proposed arena would seat 17,000 people. Other events could see the capacity increased by another 1500 seats. This plan also includes a music theatre, retail space, and luxury residential units.
David Ortega's continued opposition
Scottsdale mayor David Ortega continued his opposition to the plan on Monday. He said that any infrastructure for this arena would need to come from the city of Phoenix. In fact, he said Scottsdale's water assets were “absolutely not available,” via the Arizona Digital Free Press.
“I admire the hockey sport, Arizona Coyotes community involvement and phenomenal youth clubs at Scottsdale Ice Den. But I along with City of Scottsdale staff will continue to monitor any actions that occur, and negative repercussions for Scottsdale. As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale,” Ortega continued, via Sportsnet.
Ortega is not the only one to have issues with the Coyotes arena situation. NHLPA director Marty Walsh took aim at franchise ownership around the NHL All-Star Game. He took issue with passed deadlines and a lack of communication between the owners of the team and the union representing their players.
The auction for the land in North Phoenix is currently set for June 27. Of course, whether the Coyotes are the only bidders for this land remains to be seen. But what is clear is that this is crucial for the future of the franchise. Fans will certainly want to keep their eyes on this situation as it develops this summer.