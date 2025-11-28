The New England Patriots have written one of the best and most surprising stories of the 2025 NFL season. The Patriots (10-2) have largely been a struggling team that has been at or near the bottom of the AFC East since their glory years came to an end. However, they have climbed the ladder dramatically as they will bring a 9-game winning streak into their Monday night home game against the New York Giants.

While New York (2-10) is a last place team in the NFC East, the game appears to be a potential road block for the Patriots. New England will be without rookie star left tackle Will Campbell due to an MCL sprain. Campbell will be out for at least 4 games and the Patriots will have to find a way to make up for his absence.

If Campbell can come back in the regular season, it likely won't happen until the team's Week 18 season finale against the Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots are fighting for homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs and the No. 1 spot in the AFC postseason structure, Campbell's presence could be vital at that point.

Veteran Vederian Lowe will take his place on the offensive line and it will be difficult to match the high level that Campbell has been performing at. In addition to Campbell's absence, the Patriots will also be without left guard rookie Jared Wilson at left guard. He has an ankle injury and he will not be able to play against the Giants. Ben Brown is slated to take over for Wilson.

Giants can provide pass rush pressure

The Giants' greatest strength at this point is the play of their defensive line. Head coach Mike Vrabel knows that his backup performers are going to get tested by Giants pass rushers Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Bobby Okereke.

“I think 57 of their 66 quarterback hits come from those guys up front,” Vrabel said, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Those guys are certainly impactful players that have to be accounted for every play. And they rotate them through there quite a bit, so there’s a lot of juice there and a lot of disruption.”

If the Patriots can't protect QB Drake Maye as a result of the Campbell and Wilson injuries, it may provide future opponents with a road map of how to attack the Patriots. That's the last thing that Vrabel wants to see.

Maye has been brilliant to this point in the season. He is a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate and has been a huge difference maker for Vrabel's Patriots. He has completed 252 of 355 passes for 3,130 yards with 21 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. Maye has been sacked 37 times and has taken some big hits, and Vrabel wants to avoid having his quarterback put in a vulnerable position.

Article Continues Below

Vrabel has to appeal to the competitive nature of his offensive line

While the two rookies on the left side of the offensive line will be out, the Patriots will still have center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses in the lineup. Vrabel will appeal to those three starters as well as Lowe and Brown to protect their meal ticket at quarterback.

The Patriots head coach has done an excellent job of rallying his team to dynamic performances this year, and that's not about to stop as the Patriots make their first appearance on Monday Night Football this season.

Maye has built a great relationship with his receiving crew this season. Stefon Diggs is New England's leading receiver and he has caught 61 passes for 679 yards and 33 touchdowns. Maye looks to Diggs when he wants to extend drives, as 35 of his receptions have resulted in first hands.

Tight end Hunter Henry has also been productive with 41 receptions for 537 yards and 5 TDs. Wideout Kayson Boutte has emerged as a key performer with 25-446-5.

Maye has gotten some support from the running game this season. Former Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson has made an impression in his rookie year. He has rushed for 557 yards and 5 TDs while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Maye has also rushed for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Patriots have numerous weapons and Vrabel has gotten contributions from multiple players on his offensive team this year. It is not likely to stop in this Monday night game against the Giants.