NHLPA director Marty Walsh is not happy with the Coyotes.

The Arizona Coyotes saw their hopes for a new arena in Tempe crushed in the summer. For years, the franchise has been discussed as a potential relocation candidate. However, the failed vote in Tempe brought those relocation rumors into a new light. Now, nearly a year later, the Coyotes still have no permanent home, much to the chagrin of NHLPA director Marty Walsh.

To be fair, we have heard some positive developments from the team since the failed vote. In early December, it came to light that the franchise was closing in on a parcel of land in Phoenix. And project plans were due to be announced within the month.

Ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, though, Walsh voiced his frustrations. “I’m extremely disappointed in the ownership of Arizona and the president of Arizona,” he said, via The Athletic. “They have not reached out to the PA to talk to us about what the situation in Arizona is.”

Marty Walsh lays into Coyotes ownership ahead of NHL All-Star Game

The NHLPA director lauded a few recent announcements from the league. The NHL announced a new best-on-best international tournament for 2025 that will replace the NHL All-Star Game. Furthermore, the league announced that NHL players will participate in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics.

Walsh believes these measures will help the growth and viewership of hockey in the long run. However, he believes Arizona's arena issue could run counter to these measures. “We have the team in Arizona that doesn’t seem interested in having conversations with the union who represents the players that play on that team,” the NHLPA director continued, via The Athletic.

Walsh says there were two unofficial deadlines to “come up with some movement,” to no avail. He did acknowledge the updates provided by the Coyotes regarding their interest in different plots of land. That said, Walsh also noted this is more than just buying land. It's a complete process, and there are questions he feels need to be answered soon.

“You can talk about buying land in Arizona and it can be 10 years before a shovel goes in the ground,” the NHLPA director said Friday, via The Athletic. “As far as I’m concerned, that’s unacceptable on behalf of the players on that team and it should be unacceptable for the league.”

The Coyotes are playing their second season in Mullett Arena, which seats 4600 people. It was originally built to be the home of Arizona State's men's hockey team. That said, the Coyotes may spend another three years at Mullett Arena if the team is not relocated. In any event, fans will certainly want to keep an eye on this developing situation.