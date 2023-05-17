Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The National Hockey League expressed its disappointment on Tuesday night after a public vote went against a proposed new rink in Tempe, AZ which would have kept the Arizona Coyotes just miles outside of Phoenix.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

The vote itself would have removed an unlined landfill next to Tempe Town Lake and replaced it with a sports and entertainment district, according to NHL.com. The project would have cost $2.1 billion USD, and included a 16,000-seat arena, a practice rink, two hotels, retail shops, apartments, a theatre and a sportsbook.

The team currently plays at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, but that isn’t a long-term solution after the city ended its lease in Glendale after the 2021-22 season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We are very disappointed Tempe voters did not approve Propositions 301, 302, and 303. As Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said, it was the best sports deal in Arizona history,” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said Tuesday, per NHL.com.

“The Coyotes wish to thank everyone who supported our efforts and voted yes. So many community leaders stepped up and became our advocates and for that we are truly grateful. We also wish to thank the countless volunteers who worked so hard to try and make the Tempe Entertainment District a reality and the Tempe City Council for their support as well. While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to all those who volunteered their time and talent. What is next for the franchise will be evaluated by our owners and the National Hockey League over the coming weeks.”

It’s an extremely disappointing result for the Arizona Coyotes, and with the patience of Gary Bettman and the NHL running out, the team may now be forced to relocate. Salt Lake City, Houston and Kansas City are being considered the favorites if the team does indeed move.