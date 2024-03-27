Cristiano Ronaldo, the football icon, recently showcased his latest acquisition, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, worth a staggering €2 million, during a visit to Portugal before rejoining the national team. The Juventus forward, known for his penchant for luxury vehicles, added this sleek model to his impressive collection of cars, which reportedly exceeds £18 million.
Ronaldo was spotted cruising the streets of Portugal in his newly acquired Ferrari Daytona SP3, drawing attention with its distinctive design and unparalleled performance. Described as his “spaceship” by car enthusiasts, this latest addition boasts Ferrari's most powerful combustion engine to date, delivering an astounding 840 horsepower and 697 Nm of torque.
👑🐐 @Cristiano Ronaldo fue visto anoche llegando al hotel Ritz Four Seasons Lisboa, Portugal después de dar un paseo rápido en su nuevo Ferrari Daytona SP3 de 3 millones de libras esterlinas 💷 /2.226.935 dólares estadounidenses 💵
With impressive specs, including acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.85 seconds and a maximum speed of 340km/h, Ronaldo's Ferrari Daytona SP3 exemplifies automotive luxury and performance. This high-performance supercar further solidifies Ronaldo's status as a football legend and a connoisseur of fine automobiles.
Despite indulging in well-deserved rest in Saudi Arabia, where he missed Portugal's previous match against Sweden, Ronaldo has swiftly returned to national team duty. Set to feature in Roberto Martinez's lineup against Slovenia, Ronaldo's return to action marks his unwavering commitment to club and country.
As Ronaldo continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch, his latest acquisition of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a testament to his enduring passion for cars and his unwavering pursuit of excellence in all aspects of life. With his collection of luxury vehicles continually expanding, Ronaldo's love affair with cars remains integral to his larger-than-life persona.
In football, Cristiano Ronaldo's name is synonymous with greatness, but his love for luxury cars offers fans a glimpse into his off-field pursuits and interests. As he navigates through the twists and turns of his illustrious career, Ronaldo's affinity for cars continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide, adding another layer to his multifaceted persona both on and off the field.