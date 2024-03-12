Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr experienced a heart-wrenching exit from the AFC Champions League, succumbing to a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat against Al Ain, a formidable team from the UAE Pro League, in the quarter-final second leg on Monday, reported by GOAL.
Despite a late effort from Ronaldo, who converted a crucial spot-kick in extra time, the match went into penalties. In a twist of fate, the 39-year-old superstar faced a missed opportunity from just three yards out, with the Al Ain goalkeeper parrying the ball directly into his path.
Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo shared a team photo from the match, expressing gratitude for the fans' support. In a determined message, he vowed to bounce back, stating, “Thank you for your support. We’ll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always!”
Manager Luis Castro lamented the defeat, claiming “justice was not on our side” despite Al-Nassr's dominance and numerous goal-scoring opportunities. Despite this setback, Al-Nassr still has aspirations in the Saudi Pro League, where they trail Al-Hilal by 12 points, and the Saudi Super Cup, providing opportunities for redemption in the final months of the season.
Looking ahead, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action with Al-Nassr in a crucial league fixture against Al-Ahli on Friday. The team is determined to regroup and showcase resilience, aiming for success in the remaining competitions of the season despite the AFC Champions League setback. Ronaldo is not planning to slow down as he is aiming for silverware in the twilight years of his career.