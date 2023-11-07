Al-Nassr's head coach, Luis Castro, has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from the squad's upcoming AFC Champions League fixture

In a surprising turn of events, Al-Nassr‘s head coach, Luis Castro, has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent from the squad's upcoming AFC Champions League fixture, reported by GOAL. The Saudi Arabian outfit is set to face off against Al-Duhail, with only a point needed to secure their progression from the group stage to the knockout rounds.

Ronaldo, who has been nothing short of sensational for Al-Nassr this season, scoring 21 goals in 22 appearances across various competitions, including three in continental competitions, will not be partaking in this crucial encounter. Despite not nursing any injuries, the 38-year-old Portuguese superstar has been granted a well-deserved break. Coach Castro emphasized that Ronaldo's absence is a result of his busy schedule and the need for some much-needed rest.

Addressing the decision, Castro stated, “Cristiano Ronaldo will not participate in the Al-Duhail match because he is tired due to his many participations. I know that there are those who want to see him, but he needs to rest. He is not ready, but we have many stars. I did not decide to exclude the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but his capabilities decided that. Because 48 hours ago he played a match, and before that, he played 120 minutes.”

Ronaldo's recent involvement in a grueling 120-minute match and subsequent fixtures has led the coach to prioritize the player's well-being. While fans may miss seeing the iconic figure on the field this time, the decision underscores the importance of managing players' fatigue and ensuring their longevity throughout the season. Al-Nassr supporters will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating Ronaldo's return to action in future games. Stay tuned for more updates on Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League campaign and Ronaldo's impactful contributions to the team.