On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears helped solidify their quarterback room by signing backup Tyson Bagent to a two-year deal that will take him through the 2027 season. Bagent has started for the Bears before but saw Caleb Williams take that designation last year amid what was a bit of a turbulent rookie season.

Later on Wednesday, Bears safety Jaquan Brisker took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, with a cryptic message that had fans in the comment section buzzing.

“Can't believe they turned they back on me..” wrote Brisker.

Some speculated that this could be hinting he is looking for a contract extension of his own amid the recent news.

“Still time to delete this. Be happy for your teammate and realize you have a lot to prove because of your injury. Just is what it is,” wrone one fan.

Last year, Brisker missed the majority of the season after being placed in the concussion protocol following a scary hit. This may have made the Bears more cautious about offering him an extension this year.

Another fan was praying that there was no deeper insinuation behind the tweet.

“I hope you ain’t talking bout the bears plz lord I hope Ryan poles ain’t do nothing stupid,” they wrote.

It should be noted that the statement that Brisker posted is a lyric from rapper Lil Baby, but the timing of the post is certainly interesting, to say the least.

A big year for the Bears

Overall, the Bears are looking to bounce back from a 2025 season that began with some promise but ultimately saw the team flounder down the stretch and become the only NFC North squad not to make the playoffs.

Caleb Williams had a mixed bag of a rookie year, at times flashing the talent and skill that allowed him to be the most highly touted prospect in years but at others relying too heavily on the backyard football maneuvers that don't work nearly as well in the NFL as they did at USC.

In any case, the Bears are slated to kick off their 2025 season against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8 in prime time.