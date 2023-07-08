It took a former member of the New York Yankees for the Chicago Cubs to get their first-ever win in the Bronx. Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon was utterly dominant in the Cubs' 3-0 victory Friday night at Yankee Stadium. Jameson Taillon threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking two batters.

Heading into the Cubs' three-game road series with the Yankees, Taillon didn't seem like the best candidate to get Chicago's first win in New York. Taillon started the night with a ghastly 6.93 ERA in his first 15 starts with the Cubs. The right-hander shut down the team with which he had a fair amount of success from 2021-2022.

“I had the luxury of playing here for a couple of years and embraced it and loved the environment and loved the fans and all that,” Taillon told reporters after the game. “Definitely it felt good to be back. Playing in this environment didn’t catch me off-guard or anything. ”

Taillon went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA with the Yankees last season. It was good enough that the Cubs signed the 31-year-old to a four-year, $68 million contract in the offseason.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Taillon had slowly begun to turn the corner. After pitching to a 10.90 ERA in May, Taillon posted a much better but still disappointing 5.60 ERA in June. The Cubs' pitcher surrendered four runs in five innings in hirs first July start.

"I have a lot of love for those guys over there, so it's not like I wanted to stick it to them. This wasn't like any sort of revenge game or anything like that." – Jameson Taillon pic.twitter.com/QOJHFgeIGw — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 8, 2023

“I feel like I’ve been trending in the right direction for a while,” Taillon said. “It’s just nice to see what me and [pitching coach] Tommy [Hottovy], [assistant pitching coach Daniel] Moskos and [bullpen coach Chris Young] and the catchers and everyone and what we’ve been working on and what we’ve been working towards, it’s nice that the results kinda back it up a little bit.”

Gleyber Torres lined a single to center field in the Yankees' second at-bat of the game. New York didn't get another hit until the ninth inning when Taillon's night was finished.