New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon made his highly anticipated debut in New York against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Rodon, who has been sidelined since spring training by a forearm strain and a bad back, was saddled with the loss after working 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Rodon said it was “nice to finally pitch in the pinstripes” but acknowledged that his performance was not his best, per Yankees Videos on Twitter.

“It was nice to finally pitch in the pinstripes in Yankee Stadium, but not the way I wanted to start.”

Clearly, Rodon was excited to finally take the mound in a Yankees uniform. But the results left him displeased with himself.

The Yankees lefty sent the Cubs down 1-2-3 in the first two innings before serving up a solo home run to the red-hot Cody Bellinger in the third.

Rodon settled down in the fourth before running into trouble again, as the Cubs ran up his pitch count and plated another run.

Encouragingly, Rodon's fastball velocity was right in line with last year's average, while throwing 69 pitches, an improvement from his last rehab start, where he tossed 59 pitches.

The Yankees inked the burly southpaw to a six-year, $162 million contract back in December, adding another frontline starter to a rotation that already features ace Gerrit Cole.

At his best, Rodon is a flamethrowing strikeout artist, one who has whiffed over 12 batters per nine innings in each of the last two seasons.

But injuries have reared their ugly head in his career.

The Yankees hope he can not only stay healthy but build off of his first start in pinstripes.