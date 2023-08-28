Cody Bellinger struggled immensely over the last couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But once he joined the Chicago Cubs last winter, it presented a fresh start for the former NL Rookie of the Year. And by no surprise, he's found his best again.

Bellinger is the Cubbies' best hitter, slashing .321 with 20 homers and 75 RBIs in 2023. That's huge considering he'll be a free agent in the upcoming offseason and while many ball clubs will be looking to sign Bellinger, he didn't shy away from expressing his love for this organization.

Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“I love it here,” Bellinger said. “It is great here. Wrigley Field is such an amazing place. We’ll see what happens, but for now, we’re in a playoff race. I’m just trying to go out every day and help this team win.’’

“We’ll see what happens down the road,’’ he said, “but it’s a great organization. I love it here.

“I’m having fun again.’’

Cody Bellinger inked a one-year deal with Chicago and has proven to be an integral part of their second-half surge. The Cubs are right in the heart of the NL Wild Card race and only sit four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

As Nightengale noted, the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox are seen as the three teams who will likely offer Bellinger the most money in free agency. But considering how much he enjoys being at Wrigley, perhaps the Cubs could give Belli a lucrative extension.

Only time will tell.