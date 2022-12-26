By Joey Mistretta · 4 min read

The Chicago Cubs made a number of interesting free agency moves this offseason. They notably brought in SS Dansby Swansonand OF Cody Bellinger. But they made other moves which will impact the 2023 team as well.

Chicago has been in a rebuilding state over the past few seasons. They traded stars such as Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez within the past couple of years. The Cubs have moved on from their 2016 World Series team for the most part.

It was unclear where the Cubs stood entering the offseason. They did not feature the talent to compete with the Cardinals and Brewers in the NL Central, but rumors were swirling about their interest in adding stars. The loss of Willson Contreras, who signed with the Cardinals, only added to their uncertainty.

So did the Cubs get the job done in free agency? Without further ado, let’s break down and grade the Cubs’ free agency moves.

Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson

The Cubs’ premier moves included signing Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson, per Spotrac.

Swanson was a 2022 All-Star who has emerged as an impressive all-around talent over the past couple of seasons. His numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he’s a capable offensive performer who features decent power. The one area where Swanson needs to improve is in the OBP department. He tends to strikeout too much and not walk enough.

However, the Cubs are getting a reliable player in Dansby Swanson. In addition to a quality offensive effort, Swanson is a strong defender. He isn’t going to win the Gold Glove every year, but he plays a respectable brand of shortstop.

Is Swanson going to carry a team to the World Series? Probably not. But he is a building block for the future.

Cody Bellinger’s fall from grace was swift following the 2020 campaign. An injury plagued Bellinger in 2021 which led to a decline in performance. But people around the MLB world remained hopeful for 2022. However, the outfielder ended up hitting just over .200 and never found his rhythm.

It should be noted that Bellinger provides spectacular defense in centerfield. The Cubs are receiving a potential Gold Glove candidate at the very least. But they are looking for him to regain his stroke at the plate. It will be interesting to see how the former NL MVP performs in 2023.

Cubs’ pitching moves

The Cubs’ pitching rotation doesn’t feature any eye-opening talent. But Chicago did add a pair of starting pitchers to their Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks-led rotation.

Chicago’s biggest pitching free agency addition came in the form of Jameson Taillon. Taillon has turned into a capable big league pitcher. He’s not an ace by any means, but his value is not lost on a rotation. The New York Yankees’ pitching staff benefitted from his presence last year, and the Cubs are happy to have him on the roster.

Chicago also landed Drew Smyly. Smyly will not make or break a team’s rotation. But he’s a solid depth piece.

Free agency departures

The Cubs’ most notable free agency loss was Willson Contreras. Having to face him on the Cardinals for the next few years will be a challenge for Chicago. His departure, although not surprising, hurts the Cubs without question. He’s arguably the best catcher in today’s game.

The Cubs were able to bring in Tucker Barnhart in free agency as a potential replacement.

Cubs’ free agency grade

The Cubs are trying to build a winner, and that is respectable. They are not ready to contend for a World Series yet but the future is bright.

However, Bellinger is signed for just one season. If he regains his form, it would not be surprising to see Chicago trade him ahead of the deadline if they are out of contention.

Dansby Swanson profiles as a building block for the future. He’s a player the Cubs plan on building a winner around.

The addition of Jameson Taillon will prove to be one of the most underrated moves of the offseason as well. In the end, Chicago had a good, albeit not great, free agency spending-spree.

Final grade: B-