The Chicago Cubs may not be doing too well in the dreadful National League Central, sitting with a 47-51 record, but the same cannot be said for Cody Bellinger. Bellinger has been in the middle of a prolonged hot streak throughout the month of July, and after another big game on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, his numbers prove he is the hottest player in the game right now.

Bellinger has been having a great debut season with the Cubs (.319 BA, 13 HR, 41 RBI, 12 SB, .910 OPS), but he's really managed to take his game to another level ever since the calendar flipped to July. Since the turn of the month, Bellinger's numbers have been outrageous (.457 BA, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 1.258 OPS), and it will be very tough to find someone whose production comes close to his here.

Cody Bellinger has been on a TEAR this month 😳 pic.twitter.com/3q38vv2oCY — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 22, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The stats in the graphic above are a bit higher due to the fact they came before Bellinger's latest game, but the point still stands. With the trade deadline fast approaching, Bellinger has quickly become one of the hottest hitters in the game, and while the Cubs deadline strategy is still a bit of a mystery, it's safe to say that there will be quite a bit of interest in Bellinger from teams across the league.

The Cubs have been playing better as of late, but even then, they likely aren't going to make up the 7.5 game difference between themselves and the Milwaukee Brewers to make a legit playoff push down the stretch of the season. Chicago may opt to hold onto Cody Bellinger, but considering how hit he has been recently, he makes for a great trade candidate, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up getting moved at the deadline.