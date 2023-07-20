The Chicago Cubs are continually being involved in rumors surrounding the MLB trade deadline, specifically in regards to Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman. As of right now, it sounds like both Stroman and Bellinger will continue to be embroiled in these rumors, via MLB Network.

“I have to go Marcus Stroman…Stroman is having a superb season…there is almost no chance that he won't opt out…if you don't trade him, you might lose him for absolutely nothing.”

Mark Feinsand believes that Marcus Stroman is the most likely Cubs player to be traded at the deadline. He emphasizes that Stroman is having a huge season, and the Cubs will not want to risk losing him for nothing. He then goes on to say that Cody Bellinger is the next most likely player for the Cubs to trade.

“Bellinger is going to be a free agent as well…they have got some pieces to sell to really supplement this roster and really make them better in the future.”

Again, the speculation is that the Cubs are just not good enough to make a playoff push this year, and dealing Bellinger could give them a return that could pay dividends for future success. With how good Bellinger has been this season, there is no doubt that a trade of the Cubs star outfielder could net Chicago quite the haul of assets.

Stay tuned into the rumors around the MLB and the Cubs in regards to Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman. Come the MLB trade deadline it would be no surprise to see either or both of these players get traded.