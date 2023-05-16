A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger exited Monday’s series-opening game on the road against the Houston Astros due to a scary knee injury. However, it appears that he’s avoided a serious physical issue, as evidenced by the fact that the Cubs have not placed him on the injured list.

Cubs manager David Ross even said that it is possible that Cody Bellinger will be inserted into Tuesday night’s game versus the Astros.

“I’m gonna play him if he feels like playing,” Ross said about Cody Bellinger ahead of the date with the Astros, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

The optimism showed by Ross on Bellinger echoed his earlier sentiment about the player’s status.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Doc checked him out — nothing major,” Ross said after the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to Houston in Game 1 of the three-game series (h/t ESPN). “We’ll see how he wakes up in the morning. He’s icing it now … but all the checks the doc did, ligaments and things seem to be OK.”

Bellinger hurt his knee after completing a highlight defensive play in the outfield to rob Astros All-Star Kyle Tucker of a hit to end the seventh inning. Before leaving the contest, Cody Bellinger had gone 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored as well.

With Bellinger not starting for the Cubs in Game 2 against the Astros, Chicago will have Christopher Morel on the field in his lieu.

Cody Bellinger, who inked a one-year deal worth $17.5 million with the Cubs last December, is slashing .271/.337/.493 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season to go with seven home runs and 20 RBI.