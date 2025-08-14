The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long in 2025, but they can still get even better as they chase their first World Series since back in 2016. While they didn't do much on that front at the trade deadline, they do have one key piece coming up to help them on their late-season push.

Outfielder Owen Caissie, the Cubs' top prospect, is being called up by Chicago and will make his Major League debut very soon, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“News: The Cubs are calling up their top prospect, outfielder Owen Caissie, sources tell ESPN,” Rogers reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Caissie was a key piece coming back from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade in 2020.  The native Canadian could make his debut in Chicago's series finale in Toronto tomorrow.”

It would certainly be a great story if Caissie ends up making his debut in his home country of Canada as the Cubs close out their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in the outfield, but the Canadian is bringing more than just good vibes to the clubhouse. He is one of the most talented prospects in all of baseball and has the skills to be a contributor for this Cubs squad right away.

The 23-year old was selected No. 45 overall by the San Diego Padres back in 2020, but he was traded to Chicago in the deal that sent Yu Darvish back to the Padres. Now, he is finally ready to make the jump to the big leagues.

This season for Triple-A Iowa, Caissie is hitting .289 with 22 home runs and 52 RBI in 93 games. He is also a stout fielder in the outfield, which makes him an asset in all phases of the game.

At this point, there Cubs are solidly in a wild card spot in the National League as the Milwaukee Brewers continue to race away with the NL Central during their historic winning streak. However, anything can happen in the playoffs, and the Cubs are hoping that Caissie can help them get over the hump.

That all starts with a series victory in Toronto on Thursday, which is what the Cubs are chasing after splitting the first two games with the AL East leaders.

