The Chicago Cubs (19-22) take on the Houston Astros (22-19) in the second game of a three game series Tuesday night! Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Cubs-Astros prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

The Astros jumped out to an early 4-0 lead during game one Monday night. All four of those runs were scored in the first inning off Jameson Taillon. However, the Cubs scored four runs of their own in the fourth inning to tie the game. That inning was capped off by a Christopher Morel home run to left center. The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh inning when Alex Bregman launched his fifth home run of the season to break the tie and ultimately give the Astros the win. Mauricio Dubon had three hits in the win while the Astros bullpen threw five scorless innings and allowed just one hit. Dansby Swanson had a multi-hit game for the Cubs in the loss.

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs in this game while Cristian Javier starts for the Astros.

Here are the Cubs-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Astros Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Astros

TV: Marquee Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Justin Steele will be the reason the Cubs cover the spread if it happens. He has a 1.82 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched and a 1.03 WHIP. Steele has gone less than six innings just one time this season in eight starts. In those eight starts, he has seven quality starts. Everytime he takes the mound, the Cubs have a chance to win. Chicago is 6-2 when Steele pitches, but Steele has a record of 6-0. Those two losses came at the fault of the bullpen.

The Astros are hitting .241 as a team, so they struggle at the plate. Steele allows opponents to hit just .214 of him with a slugging percentage below .300. Steele does is in the 95th percentile in average exit velocity, 98th percentile in hard hit percentage and 92nd percentile in barrel percentage. The higher the percentile, the better, so Steele is having a great season. He does not allow opponents to hit the ball hard off him at all this season. If Steele continues pitching as he has, the Cubs will cover this spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have the fifth lowest bullpen ERA in the MLB. This is important because Cristian Javier has gone longer than six innings just one time this season. Houston will need to make up at least three innings in this game, maybe more. However, with how good their bullpen is, the Astros should have no problem doing this. As long as Javier keeps the game close, the Astros will cover the spread.

Javier has 54 strikeouts 46 2/3 innings pitched this season. That is a K/9 of 10.41. The Cubs strike out almost nine times per game. On Monday night, the Cubs struck out 16 times. Javier should be able to strike out the Cubs a decent amount of times in this game and keep them from scoring. If he can do this, the Astros will cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Astros Prediction & Pick

With Steele and Javier on the mound, this game could end up being very close. Both pitchers are having great seasons, so the game should also be low scoring. In a lower scoring game, expect the Cubs to cover the spread and keep it close.

Final Cubs-Astros Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-152), Under 7.5 (-105)