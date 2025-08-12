The Chicago Cubs are 67-50 heading into their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cubs start the three-game set with far more on the line. Even though Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong are in National League MVP conversation, Chicago has fallen behind in their own division. Dansby Swanson's infield partner, Nico Hoerner, could play a big role in a turnaround.

Tucker, Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki have led the way for the Cubs this season. Despite the recent draught, Chicago ranks within the top six in the league when it comes to runs scored, RBIs, home runs, and batting average. The team's stars are a big reason why the team is so good, but they aren't alone. Players like Hoerner and Michael Busch are essential pieces to the puzzle.

Hoerner himself flies under the radar for multiple reasons. First and foremost, playing alongside a former All-Star leaves the infielder in the shadows. Chicago embraced Swanson when he arrived, and he is one of the faces of the team. His popularity helps and hurts Hoerner. If he were somewhere else, he would receive more praise, even if there is more pressure on him.

Luckily for the Cubs, Hoerner does not want to go anywhere. He has done well in his role this season and has the Cubs in position to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Even though the second baseman sits near the end of Chicago's order, Hoerner's contributions have swung games in the Cubs' favor this season. There is no reason why he can't do it in the playoffs.

At the end of the day, Chicago will go as far as their stars take them this season. However, Hoerner serves as a secret weapon. If he comes through, the Cubs are dangerous.

Hoerner is a perfect playoff hitter

Sluggers like Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber can change games with one swing. However, modern Major League Baseball teams want to maximize their power. Now, the second spot in a lineup is reserved for those hitters. The spots surrounding it are filled by a high contact batters who can be nuisances on the base paths. Fortunately for the Cubs, Hoerner can do both.

The second baseman has an OBP of .340 with 19 stolen bases so far this season. Hoerner has made the most of his opportunities to steal on a team near the top of the league. That kind of production gives Cubs manager Craig Counsell another option to turn to if Michael Busch struggles. Hoerner's clutch hitting brings value, no matter where in the order he sits.

Hoerner's value does not come through when looking at his numbers. However, he is a dream for players like Crow-Armstrong and Tucker. For a player who didn't participate in the Home Run Derby, Crow-Armstrong's power is among the league's best. Home runs from him, Suzuki, and Tucker could go from solo shots to two-run moon shots if Hoerner's production maintains.

Hoerner and Swanson give teeth to the middle of the order

Hoerner and Swanson bat seventh and eighth in Counsell's order. If they were on different teams, it is likely that each of them would be much higher. With the Cubs' offense generating so many runs at the top of their lineup, their spot in the order is a great problem for Chicago to have. They make the second and third innings of playoff games a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

Every single playoff team in the field has talented batters everywhere. However, Hoerner and Swanson are near the top of the pile when it comes to talent deep in an order. While pitchers have some relief once they get to the back of a rotation, the Cubs don't give their opponents that luxury. While Chicago has not been in many comeback situations, Hoerner and Co. can do so in a hurry.

As is the case with all of this year's playoff teams, the biggest threats bat first. However, Hoerner and Swanson have the ability to give their stars runners on base when they take clutch at-bats late in close games. Swanson has leaned into the young, energetic attitude of this year's Cubs team. The team hopes that he and Hoerner can keep those rallies going when it matters most.

Hoerner's glove is as big an asset as his bat is

When the Cubs won their first championship in 2016, Ben Zobrist served as the team's everyday second baseman. He was not as big a star as Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, or Kris Bryant, but he ended up winning World Series MVP. He was an offensive force in that series, but his defense made him an essential piece to the title team. Hoerner can do the same thing for the 2025 team.

Hoerner's 1.7 DWAR is near the best on Chicago's roster. His partnership with Swanson at the middle of the Cubs' infield has made the duo one of the best at turning double plays. Those kind of highlights can swing momentum in Chicago's favor, which could help them secure wins down the stretch of the regular season. In the playoffs, it becomes even more impactful.

Hoerner is a big part of the Cubs' team this year. His ejections have galvanized Chicago to wins and lit a fire under the fan base. Cubs fans can see similarities between this year's team and the title team from 2016. However, they need a strong finish to the season in order to enter the playoffs with enough momentum to win it all. Hoerner is one name to watch as they continue to fight.