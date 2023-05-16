Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger suffered a scary injury making a leaping catch at the wall during Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros — but it appeared he avoided a significant ailment to his left leg.

“Cody Bellinger said he felt a sense of relief postgame, as his left knee felt improved,” wrote MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian. “Sore, but he does not believe it’s serious. Will be checked in the morning to follow up.”

Although Bellinger will be sent for further testing on Tuesday morning to determine his availability over the next few days, he confirmed that the injury is not as bad as it could have been.

“You think of the worst case situation right away,” Bellinger told Bastian, “but it’s definitely not that, which is nice.”

Cody Bellinger exits the game after a spectacular catch at the wall. pic.twitter.com/JJ4kadOFNS — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2023

The 27-year-old made a highlight-reel catch to rob Kyle Tucker of a two-run home run at the end of the seventh inning, but he landed very awkwardly on his left leg, which led to him being visited by the trainer and ultimately removed from the game.

The resurgent star is being considered day-to-day, Cubs manager David Ross told reporters after the game. Ross noted that Bellinger will ice it and will be re-evaluated prior to Tuesday’s game in Houston.

Bellinger finished the game 1/3 with a single and a run scored in the 6-4 loss. The two teams will be back on the field just past 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and if all goes well, one of the Cubs’ best players will be back in the lineup for the affair.