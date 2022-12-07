By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star.

On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to issuing a reminder to fans to get their hard hats ready since he can already see tons of home runs from the 27-year-old come 2023.

“Belli bombs at Wrigley this summer!! Better put your hard hats on in the bleachers!” Ian Happ wrote.

Cody Bellinger signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cubs. He is coming off a down season with the Dodgers, which is why the team chose to non-tender him that made him a free agent. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that he is a worthy gamble for Chicago, as they are getting a player who is on a prove-it contract.

Besides, it hasn’t been that long since Bellinger won MVP (2019) and bagged the World Series with the Dodgers (2020). He’s slashing line of .193/.256/.355 in the last two seasons is certainly an area of concern, but the Cubs are certainly hoping that a change in scenery will help him recapture his old form.

If Chicago can bring back the Bellinger of old that used to terrorize opponents with his hitting, then the money they are paying him will look like a real bargain. Getting Bellinger could also very well give Chicago an advantage in retaining him should they like what they’ll see from him in 2023.