Craig Counsell got brutally honest on David Ross after getting hired by the Chicago Cubs during the offseason

David Ross likely was not ecstatic about getting replaced by Craig Counsell as the Chicago Cubs manager. According to Counsell though, Ross texted Counsell before the news even became official. Counsell also shared his thoughts on Ross during Monday's press introductory press conference, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I respect the heck out of David Ross,” Counsell said.

Ross, who also played for the Cubs during his big league career, managed the team from 2020-2023. He finished with two winning records and two losing records. Chicago posted an 83-79 record in 2023, falling just short of a playoff berth.

The move to hire Counsell shocked the MLB world, especially since Ross had not previously been let go. The Cubs are rumored to be interested in being aggressive in free agency. Chicago clearly believes Counsell can not only help attract notable free agents, but he could be the missing piece for a potential postseason run.

Craig Counsell preparing to lead Cubs

Counsell managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2015-2023. He led the Brewers to multiple postseason appearances. Despite never winning a World Series in Milwaukee, Counsell established himself as one of baseball's best managers.

This made him a highly sought-after managerial candidate following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Counsell was linked to the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians in addition to a return to Milwaukee.

In the end, he stunned everyone and joined the Cubs.

Craig Counsell believes Chicago is ready to take the next step. Chicago is looking to win another championship after previously breaking their 100-plus year drought in 2016.

Their 2024 success will likely be dependent upon who they land in free agency or via trades. Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger both became free agents after the 2023 season, so potentially losing them will hurt the team.

With that being said, Chicago will probably be aggressive this offseason. They have even been listed as a Shohei Ohtani free agency suitor. Whether they sign Ohtani or not, the Cubs will be worth keeping tabs on all offseason long.

Hiring Craig Counsell was only the beginning for this ballclub.